All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4358 Mammoth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4358 Mammoth Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

4358 Mammoth Avenue

4358 Mammoth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4358 Mammoth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
sauna
PRIME SHERMAN OAKS 2+2 TOP FLOOR END UNIT WITH WASHER AND DRYER! Amazing location literally down the block from Ventura Blvd! This charming and quiet unit is located at the back of the building and features laminate floors throughout, chef’s kitchen with breakfast bar, built-in microwave, gas stove and dishwasher, spacious en-suite master bedroom with an updated private bathroom and large closet. Second bedroom with nearby remodeled bathroom. Your own washer and dryer for added convenience. Well-maintained security building offers a sparkling pool, sauna, rooftop deck and one assigned parking space. You’ll love living this close to Ventura Blvd, with so many trendy shops and restaurants just a short walk away + easy access to the westside. Per condo rules, no dogs of any size allowed. One cat is OK. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included! Hurry before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4358 Mammoth Avenue have any available units?
4358 Mammoth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4358 Mammoth Avenue have?
Some of 4358 Mammoth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4358 Mammoth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4358 Mammoth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4358 Mammoth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4358 Mammoth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4358 Mammoth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4358 Mammoth Avenue offers parking.
Does 4358 Mammoth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4358 Mammoth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4358 Mammoth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4358 Mammoth Avenue has a pool.
Does 4358 Mammoth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4358 Mammoth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4358 Mammoth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4358 Mammoth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College