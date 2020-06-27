All apartments in Los Angeles
4340 Lyceum Ave.

4340 Lyceum Avenue
Location

4340 Lyceum Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 Bed 1 Bath House in Mar Vista! - PHOTOS COMING SOON

This cute home is nicely renovated and a short distance to parks, restaurants, shopping, schools and more! Home features:

*2 Bedrooms
*1 Bathroom
*1,100 SQFT of living space
* Appliances Included

To schedule a showing, please/text Omid at (310) 622-5166.

*Monthly Rent: $3,995.00
*Security Deposit: $3,995.00 (On approved credit)
*Minimum one year Lease

Dogs/Cats under 30 lbs pounds are welcome with a $500.00 additional deposit. Breed restrictions apply. Limit of 1 pet per apartment.

***If the apartment or home you are applying for accepts pets, you must complete a pet profile & pet screening application for each pet by visiting the following link:
www.petscreening.com/referral/wnavs4aSBrAE.

This also applies for assistance animal accommodation requests. The pet application fee is $20 for the first pet, $15 for the second pet and $0 (no charge) for assistance animal accommodation requests.***

No utilities included - Resident responsible for all utilities

HOW TO APPLY & RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

*Completed rental application for each prospective resident 18 years of age or older.
*$45 application fee for each application (cash is not accepted).
*Valid government issued photo ID.
*If you are employed: 3 most recent consecutive paystubs. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.
*If you are self-employed: All pages of two years recent PERSONAL tax returns
and all pages of three months recent PERSONAL bank statements are required. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.

To schedule a showing, please/text Omid at (310) 622-5166.

*KNOW BEFORE YOU APPLY*

*Please visit the following website to review the Rental application Process & Criteria. http://www.ingeniousassetgroup.com/properties/rental-app-screening-criteria-disclosure/

Photos in this ad are a representation and may not reflect the actual home that is
currently available.

Professionally managed by Ingenious Asset Group, Inc.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Every effort is made to provide reliable and accurate information. However, changes can and do take place to cause inaccurate information to be inadvertently presented. IAG encourages all applicants to verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any and all concerns prior to submitting an application and signing a lease agreement. Any information posted on this advertisement does NOT constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.

All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE

(RLNE5060640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4340 Lyceum Ave. have any available units?
4340 Lyceum Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4340 Lyceum Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4340 Lyceum Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4340 Lyceum Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4340 Lyceum Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4340 Lyceum Ave. offer parking?
No, 4340 Lyceum Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4340 Lyceum Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4340 Lyceum Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4340 Lyceum Ave. have a pool?
No, 4340 Lyceum Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4340 Lyceum Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4340 Lyceum Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4340 Lyceum Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4340 Lyceum Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4340 Lyceum Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4340 Lyceum Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
