4340 Lyceum Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Cute 2 Bed 1 Bath House in Mar Vista! - PHOTOS COMING SOON



This cute home is nicely renovated and a short distance to parks, restaurants, shopping, schools and more! Home features:



*2 Bedrooms

*1 Bathroom

*1,100 SQFT of living space

* Appliances Included



To schedule a showing, please/text Omid at (310) 622-5166.



*Monthly Rent: $3,995.00

*Security Deposit: $3,995.00 (On approved credit)

*Minimum one year Lease



Dogs/Cats under 30 lbs pounds are welcome with a $500.00 additional deposit. Breed restrictions apply. Limit of 1 pet per apartment.



***If the apartment or home you are applying for accepts pets, you must complete a pet profile & pet screening application for each pet by visiting the following link:

www.petscreening.com/referral/wnavs4aSBrAE.



This also applies for assistance animal accommodation requests. The pet application fee is $20 for the first pet, $15 for the second pet and $0 (no charge) for assistance animal accommodation requests.***



No utilities included - Resident responsible for all utilities



HOW TO APPLY & RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:



*Completed rental application for each prospective resident 18 years of age or older.

*$45 application fee for each application (cash is not accepted).

*Valid government issued photo ID.

*If you are employed: 3 most recent consecutive paystubs. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.

*If you are self-employed: All pages of two years recent PERSONAL tax returns

and all pages of three months recent PERSONAL bank statements are required. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.



*KNOW BEFORE YOU APPLY*



*Please visit the following website to review the Rental application Process & Criteria. http://www.ingeniousassetgroup.com/properties/rental-app-screening-criteria-disclosure/



Photos in this ad are a representation and may not reflect the actual home that is

currently available.



Professionally managed by Ingenious Asset Group, Inc.



Equal Housing Opportunity



Every effort is made to provide reliable and accurate information. However, changes can and do take place to cause inaccurate information to be inadvertently presented. IAG encourages all applicants to verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any and all concerns prior to submitting an application and signing a lease agreement. Any information posted on this advertisement does NOT constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.



All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE



