Los Angeles, CA
434 South DETROIT Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

434 South DETROIT Street

434 South Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

434 South Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM UPPER UNIT IN EXCELLENT MIRACLE MILE LOCATION! This charming and spacious unit in a character-rich building features a generous living room, formal dining room with wainscoting, crown moldings, large windows, and period details throughout. The kitchen includes a fridge, stove, period cabinetry and new flooring. A rear door leads to the side entry and there is a detached shared double garage with parking for one. There is one ample bedroom with a large closet and a period bathroom with a separate shower and tub. The unit also features hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, and window treatments in all rooms. Great location close to LACMA the La Brea Tar Pits, the Grove and wonderful shopping and dining venues!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 South DETROIT Street have any available units?
434 South DETROIT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 South DETROIT Street have?
Some of 434 South DETROIT Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 South DETROIT Street currently offering any rent specials?
434 South DETROIT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 South DETROIT Street pet-friendly?
No, 434 South DETROIT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 434 South DETROIT Street offer parking?
Yes, 434 South DETROIT Street offers parking.
Does 434 South DETROIT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 South DETROIT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 South DETROIT Street have a pool?
No, 434 South DETROIT Street does not have a pool.
Does 434 South DETROIT Street have accessible units?
No, 434 South DETROIT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 434 South DETROIT Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 South DETROIT Street does not have units with dishwashers.
