434 South DETROIT Street

BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM UPPER UNIT IN EXCELLENT MIRACLE MILE LOCATION! This charming and spacious unit in a character-rich building features a generous living room, formal dining room with wainscoting, crown moldings, large windows, and period details throughout. The kitchen includes a fridge, stove, period cabinetry and new flooring. A rear door leads to the side entry and there is a detached shared double garage with parking for one. There is one ample bedroom with a large closet and a period bathroom with a separate shower and tub. The unit also features hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, and window treatments in all rooms. Great location close to LACMA the La Brea Tar Pits, the Grove and wonderful shopping and dining venues!