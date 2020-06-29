All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4337 KINGSWELL Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:39 PM

4337 KINGSWELL Avenue

4337 Kingswell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4337 Kingswell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Elegantly appointed townhouse in "Kingswell Arms"; a secure, gated 4-plex in Los Feliz Village, one of Los Angeles' most sought-after neighborhoods. Recently remodeled; gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances; private patio, secure, off-street parking; laundry room (shared but provided free by landlord; central air and heat. Close proximity to Los Feliz village shops. Available for immediate occupancy. NOTE: Property records show two bedrooms and two baths; in actuality there are 1 1/2 baths and second bedroom is small and doesn't have a closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue have any available units?
4337 KINGSWELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue have?
Some of 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4337 KINGSWELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4337 KINGSWELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College