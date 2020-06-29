4337 KINGSWELL Avenue

Amenities

Elegantly appointed townhouse in "Kingswell Arms"; a secure, gated 4-plex in Los Feliz Village, one of Los Angeles' most sought-after neighborhoods. Recently remodeled; gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances; private patio, secure, off-street parking; laundry room (shared but provided free by landlord; central air and heat. Close proximity to Los Feliz village shops. Available for immediate occupancy. NOTE: Property records show two bedrooms and two baths; in actuality there are 1 1/2 baths and second bedroom is small and doesn't have a closet.