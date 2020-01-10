4333 RADFORD Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport pool fireplace

This adorable, 1940's home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac on one of the best pockets (The Grove) of Studio City. The large living room has wood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and opens to the dining room. The open concept is perfect for entertaining. There are two very large bedrooms, one with an attached office and the other bedroom has an expansive sitting area. Both bedrooms have sliding doors that open to the backyard. The sunny backyard has a grassy (astroturf) area, areas for lounging and a pool. Other features include a laundry room, carport with direct access, wood floors throughout, recessed lighting, and central heating and air. Conveniently located to the Sunday Farmer's Market, CBS/Radford Studios, prime shops & restaurants, Carpenter Community Charter Elementary School and Fryman Hiking Trails.