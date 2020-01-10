All apartments in Los Angeles
4333 RADFORD Avenue

4333 Radford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4333 Radford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This adorable, 1940's home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac on one of the best pockets (The Grove) of Studio City. The large living room has wood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and opens to the dining room. The open concept is perfect for entertaining. There are two very large bedrooms, one with an attached office and the other bedroom has an expansive sitting area. Both bedrooms have sliding doors that open to the backyard. The sunny backyard has a grassy (astroturf) area, areas for lounging and a pool. Other features include a laundry room, carport with direct access, wood floors throughout, recessed lighting, and central heating and air. Conveniently located to the Sunday Farmer's Market, CBS/Radford Studios, prime shops & restaurants, Carpenter Community Charter Elementary School and Fryman Hiking Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 RADFORD Avenue have any available units?
4333 RADFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 RADFORD Avenue have?
Some of 4333 RADFORD Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 RADFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4333 RADFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 RADFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4333 RADFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4333 RADFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4333 RADFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 4333 RADFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 RADFORD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 RADFORD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4333 RADFORD Avenue has a pool.
Does 4333 RADFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4333 RADFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 RADFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4333 RADFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
