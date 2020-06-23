4332 WHITSETT Avenue

Amenities

This is a lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome style condo in a great Studio City neighborhood located in the Carpenter School District. This building is small with only 5 units. You enter this spacious condo into the charming living room with Travertine floors and fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and attached dining area. Beautiful staircase takes you up the 2nd floor which has 2 bedrooms, full bath, washer & dryer and 3 small balconies. 3rd floor has a private Master Suite with a walk in closet, beautiful large bathroom with dual sinks, shower and tub and a larger balcony facing hillside with mountain views. This home is equipped with Ring, Simply Safe & Nest systems. There is subterranean parking with 2 side by side spots. This is a great building in a perfect location close to restaurants and shopping on Ventura Blvd, Studio City Library, Beeman Park and more.