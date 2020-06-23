All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4332 WHITSETT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4332 WHITSETT Avenue
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:24 AM

4332 WHITSETT Avenue

4332 Whitsett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4332 Whitsett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome style condo in a great Studio City neighborhood located in the Carpenter School District. This building is small with only 5 units. You enter this spacious condo into the charming living room with Travertine floors and fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and attached dining area. Beautiful staircase takes you up the 2nd floor which has 2 bedrooms, full bath, washer & dryer and 3 small balconies. 3rd floor has a private Master Suite with a walk in closet, beautiful large bathroom with dual sinks, shower and tub and a larger balcony facing hillside with mountain views. This home is equipped with Ring, Simply Safe & Nest systems. There is subterranean parking with 2 side by side spots. This is a great building in a perfect location close to restaurants and shopping on Ventura Blvd, Studio City Library, Beeman Park and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 WHITSETT Avenue have any available units?
4332 WHITSETT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4332 WHITSETT Avenue have?
Some of 4332 WHITSETT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 WHITSETT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4332 WHITSETT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 WHITSETT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4332 WHITSETT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4332 WHITSETT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4332 WHITSETT Avenue offers parking.
Does 4332 WHITSETT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4332 WHITSETT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 WHITSETT Avenue have a pool?
No, 4332 WHITSETT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4332 WHITSETT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4332 WHITSETT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 WHITSETT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4332 WHITSETT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College