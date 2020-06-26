Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage pet friendly

4330 2nd Ave Available 07/01/19 Single Family 3bd/2ba in a quiet residential street - Open House 6/15/19 from 2pm to 3pm. Move-In Ready 7/1/19.

Single Family 1525 sqft 3bd/2ba in a quiet street, large bedrooms, quality remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops and hardwood cabinets, fully equipped quality kitchen appliances, washer and dryer in unit, central AC and Heating, hardwood and tile flooring and recess lighting throughout the unit, two new bathrooms, both with dual sinks, remote controlled front gate, 2 car garage with automatic garage door at back, quiet and private large backyard. One of the bedroom is a pass-through to master bedroom with access to the backyard. Yard and Garage can be easily accessed from living room and kitchen as well.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change. Easy to show with short notice.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4947887)