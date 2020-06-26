All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM

4330 2nd Ave

4330 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4330 2nd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

4330 2nd Ave Available 07/01/19 Single Family 3bd/2ba in a quiet residential street - Open House 6/15/19 from 2pm to 3pm. Move-In Ready 7/1/19.
Single Family 1525 sqft 3bd/2ba in a quiet street, large bedrooms, quality remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops and hardwood cabinets, fully equipped quality kitchen appliances, washer and dryer in unit, central AC and Heating, hardwood and tile flooring and recess lighting throughout the unit, two new bathrooms, both with dual sinks, remote controlled front gate, 2 car garage with automatic garage door at back, quiet and private large backyard. One of the bedroom is a pass-through to master bedroom with access to the backyard. Yard and Garage can be easily accessed from living room and kitchen as well.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change. Easy to show with short notice.

(RLNE4947887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 2nd Ave have any available units?
4330 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 2nd Ave have?
Some of 4330 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4330 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4330 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4330 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4330 2nd Ave offers parking.
Does 4330 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4330 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 4330 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4330 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 4330 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4330 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
