4329 Colfax Avenue #309
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 AM

4329 Colfax Avenue #309

4329 Colfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4329 Colfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A Rare Find! Unique Oppurtunity To Live In Studio City! Walk in and feel right at home! This cutie has recently been updated with top quality appliances, new light fixtures, and custom flooring, plus a new double-vanity bathroom, two generous bedroom, walk-in closet and lots of light. Youll love cooking and entertaining with a kitchen that has new gray counter tops, ample cabinetry, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Spend some outdoor time on your private balcony, or enjoy the manicured lawn, pool and views of the San Fernando Valley. Just over the hill from the bustle of Hollywood, you'll love the neighborhood with charming residential streets and trendy dining. Lively Ventura Boulevard offers several classic sushi houses, plus small-plates spots and stylish gastropubs. Locals hit Wilacre Park for woodsy hiking trails with panoramic Valley views. Convenient to CBS studios, the NoHo arts district and the 101. Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text Lori at 818.325.7262 to schedule a viewing. Unit Amenities Parking Hardwood Floors Natural Light Balcony Lease Terms 1-year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 Colfax Avenue #309 have any available units?
4329 Colfax Avenue #309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 Colfax Avenue #309 have?
Some of 4329 Colfax Avenue #309's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 Colfax Avenue #309 currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Colfax Avenue #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Colfax Avenue #309 pet-friendly?
No, 4329 Colfax Avenue #309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4329 Colfax Avenue #309 offer parking?
Yes, 4329 Colfax Avenue #309 offers parking.
Does 4329 Colfax Avenue #309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 Colfax Avenue #309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Colfax Avenue #309 have a pool?
Yes, 4329 Colfax Avenue #309 has a pool.
Does 4329 Colfax Avenue #309 have accessible units?
No, 4329 Colfax Avenue #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Colfax Avenue #309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4329 Colfax Avenue #309 has units with dishwashers.

