Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

4324 TROOST Avenue

4324 Troost Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4324 Troost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
sauna
COLFAX MEADOWS!!! CARPENTER AVE SCHOOL DISTRICT!!! Enter into this prestige security building to one of the most sought after upscale units around. No expense has been spared in this rare offering. This spacious open designer perfect unit has been completely remodeled from top to bottom with all new flooring, paint, tiles, fixtures, new dual glazed sliding doors, gourmet kitchen with professional grade "Dacor~" 6-burner stove, Hi end stainless refrigerator and separate wine refrigerator and generous stone counter tops and has been staged to perfection. 3rd bedroom is currently converted into a den living room area. Balcony and front Private Patio. Pool/Spa/Sauna. This spacious 1,600 sq ft unit can easily be used as a 3 bedroom(3rd bedroom is currently converted into a den living room area). Close distance to Tujunga Village and Ventura Blvd Restaurant Row. Just across the street from CBS Studios. Located in the very coveted neighborhood of Colfax Meadows!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

