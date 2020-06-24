4324 TROOST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool hot tub sauna

COLFAX MEADOWS!!! CARPENTER AVE SCHOOL DISTRICT!!! Enter into this prestige security building to one of the most sought after upscale units around. No expense has been spared in this rare offering. This spacious open designer perfect unit has been completely remodeled from top to bottom with all new flooring, paint, tiles, fixtures, new dual glazed sliding doors, gourmet kitchen with professional grade "Dacor~" 6-burner stove, Hi end stainless refrigerator and separate wine refrigerator and generous stone counter tops and has been staged to perfection. 3rd bedroom is currently converted into a den living room area. Balcony and front Private Patio. Pool/Spa/Sauna. This spacious 1,600 sq ft unit can easily be used as a 3 bedroom(3rd bedroom is currently converted into a den living room area). Close distance to Tujunga Village and Ventura Blvd Restaurant Row. Just across the street from CBS Studios. Located in the very coveted neighborhood of Colfax Meadows!!