4317 Mammoth Ave. #5

4317 Mammoth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4317 Mammoth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sherman Oaks 2+2.5 w/garage, 2 fireplaces + jetted tub! (4317 Mammoth) - Extra spacious Sherman Oaks townhome available for lease! Amenities include: three-story floorplan w/2BR + 2.5BA w/almost 1800 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace, two-story ceilings + plantation shutters; formal dining area; kitchen w/appliances included (stove, oven, dishwasher, trash compactor + microwave); master suite w/fireplace, walk-in closet + full bath; guest bath w/dual sinks + jetted tub; wet bar; central air; carpet + hardwood flooring; single, attached garage; washer + dryer hook-ups; water paid; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE2008505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 have any available units?
4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 have?
Some of 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 is pet friendly.
Does 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 offer parking?
Yes, 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 offers parking.
Does 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 have a pool?
No, 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 have accessible units?
No, 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4317 Mammoth Ave. #5 has units with dishwashers.
