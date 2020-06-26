4317 Mammoth Ave. #5

Amenities

Sherman Oaks 2+2.5 w/garage, 2 fireplaces + jetted tub! (4317 Mammoth) - Extra spacious Sherman Oaks townhome available for lease! Amenities include: three-story floorplan w/2BR + 2.5BA w/almost 1800 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace, two-story ceilings + plantation shutters; formal dining area; kitchen w/appliances included (stove, oven, dishwasher, trash compactor + microwave); master suite w/fireplace, walk-in closet + full bath; guest bath w/dual sinks + jetted tub; wet bar; central air; carpet + hardwood flooring; single, attached garage; washer + dryer hook-ups; water paid; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



