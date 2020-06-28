All apartments in Los Angeles
4312 BEEMAN Avenue
4312 Beeman Avenue
Location

4312 Beeman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
wine room
Built to exceed all standards, this sophisticated & upscale 2013 Cape Cod style home will fit all your needs, step inside and instantly capture its sprawling presentation, a two-story entry foyer welcomes you to an entertainer's dream. This immaculate home features 5bed and 7bath, all en-suite w/large custom closets & perfectly hedge for total privacy. Additionally, the ground floor offers a large office, home theater, 80 bottle wine room & a guest bedroom. Complete your experience with a cozy dining and living areas w/impeccable French oak hardwood floors throughout. Chef's kitchen with massive center island, high-end appliances, dual dishwasher, and 3 S/S Sinks. Impeccable master retreat w/fireplace, private patio, generous bath w/large steam shower and tub. Gorgeous Back yard w/saltwater pool & spa, outdoor living, fireplace, and BBQ. Minutes to Beverly Hills and close proximity to stores, restaurants, bars, boutiques, great private & public schools, close to the 101 & 405 freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 BEEMAN Avenue have any available units?
4312 BEEMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4312 BEEMAN Avenue have?
Some of 4312 BEEMAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 BEEMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4312 BEEMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 BEEMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4312 BEEMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4312 BEEMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4312 BEEMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4312 BEEMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4312 BEEMAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 BEEMAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4312 BEEMAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 4312 BEEMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4312 BEEMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 BEEMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4312 BEEMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
