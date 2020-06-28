4312 BEEMAN Avenue

Amenities

Built to exceed all standards, this sophisticated & upscale 2013 Cape Cod style home will fit all your needs, step inside and instantly capture its sprawling presentation, a two-story entry foyer welcomes you to an entertainer's dream. This immaculate home features 5bed and 7bath, all en-suite w/large custom closets & perfectly hedge for total privacy. Additionally, the ground floor offers a large office, home theater, 80 bottle wine room & a guest bedroom. Complete your experience with a cozy dining and living areas w/impeccable French oak hardwood floors throughout. Chef's kitchen with massive center island, high-end appliances, dual dishwasher, and 3 S/S Sinks. Impeccable master retreat w/fireplace, private patio, generous bath w/large steam shower and tub. Gorgeous Back yard w/saltwater pool & spa, outdoor living, fireplace, and BBQ. Minutes to Beverly Hills and close proximity to stores, restaurants, bars, boutiques, great private & public schools, close to the 101 & 405 freeways