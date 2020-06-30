All apartments in Los Angeles
4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217

4311 Colfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4311 Colfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Unit with the character of an urban loft - Property Id: 207160

This ultra-chic, split-level unit with the character of an urban loft just may be the coolest Studio City condo on the market. Custom poured concrete floors, suspended cable lighting, stunning 2-story fireplace and shoji pocket doors create a sleek and serene feel, while the open layout provides terrific flow for cooking, dining and entertaining. Updated chef's kitchen features stainless steel counter tops, plenty of cabinetry and high-end appliances including gourmet Wolf range, Bosch dishwasher and Sub-Zero fridge. Close proximity to Ventura Boulevard's popular shops, dining and farmer's market make this stylish property a unique opportunity in an amazing location.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207160
Property Id 207160

(RLNE5476207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 have any available units?
4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 have?
Some of 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 currently offering any rent specials?
4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 is pet friendly.
Does 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 offer parking?
No, 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 does not offer parking.
Does 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 have a pool?
No, 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 does not have a pool.
Does 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 have accessible units?
No, 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217 has units with dishwashers.

