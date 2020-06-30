4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217

Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Unit with the character of an urban loft - Property Id: 207160



This ultra-chic, split-level unit with the character of an urban loft just may be the coolest Studio City condo on the market. Custom poured concrete floors, suspended cable lighting, stunning 2-story fireplace and shoji pocket doors create a sleek and serene feel, while the open layout provides terrific flow for cooking, dining and entertaining. Updated chef's kitchen features stainless steel counter tops, plenty of cabinetry and high-end appliances including gourmet Wolf range, Bosch dishwasher and Sub-Zero fridge. Close proximity to Ventura Boulevard's popular shops, dining and farmer's market make this stylish property a unique opportunity in an amazing location.

