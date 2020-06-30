4311 Colfax Ave UNIT 217

Amenities
Unit with the character of an urban loft - Property Id: 207160
This ultra-chic, split-level unit with the character of an urban loft just may be the coolest Studio City condo on the market. Custom poured concrete floors, suspended cable lighting, stunning 2-story fireplace and shoji pocket doors create a sleek and serene feel, while the open layout provides terrific flow for cooking, dining and entertaining. Updated chef's kitchen features stainless steel counter tops, plenty of cabinetry and high-end appliances including gourmet Wolf range, Bosch dishwasher and Sub-Zero fridge. Close proximity to Ventura Boulevard's popular shops, dining and farmer's market make this stylish property a unique opportunity in an amazing location.
