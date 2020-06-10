All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:17 PM

4310 Tamoshanter Lane

4310 Tamoshanter Lane · (818) 512-8913
Location

4310 Tamoshanter Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3395 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Away from busy City Life, on private cul de sac! Exceptional Sth of blvd. Tarzana, 5 bdrooms, 3 bths, spacious 3395 sqft on sprawling 14,752 sqft flat lot, Pool, Spa, abundant grassy areas, nr Golf Course & Braemar Country Club, elite location nestled in greenery. Mountain Views frm resort-like backyard & upstairs bedrooms. Elegant LR w/ stone FP, Formal Dining Rm for entertaining & gatherings adjoining remodeled large Ktchn. Granite Counters, professional quality Thermador oven & range, s/s new dishwasher & trash compactor, dine-in space. Open Beam ceiling in FR w/ 2nd FP, adjacent to dedicated Home Office. Full downstairs bed & bath w/ oversize interior laundry room.

Lavish Upstairs Master Retreat offers nursery/sitting area, his & her closets. Mstr bth features granite framed tub, shower and dressing area. Generous size secondary bedrooms share large bath w/ double sinks. Entertainers' Paradise w/ house length backyard patio, abundant fruit trees, huge swimmers' pool and spa. Solar-panels for lower energy bills. Prefer to rent lightly furnished but will consider tenants' choice. Best available Value! Great schools, easy access to Ventura Blvd, sophisticated restaurants, entertainment, shopping, convenient freeway access to Warner Center, the Westside & Hollywood. Credit reports, references, proof of funds & employment necessary, pets considered w/deposit. Gardening, pool services & home warranty incl. Cororona Virus Advisory mst be dcusigned bfore showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have any available units?
4310 Tamoshanter Lane has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have?
Some of 4310 Tamoshanter Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Tamoshanter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Tamoshanter Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Tamoshanter Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane does offer parking.
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane has a pool.
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have accessible units?
No, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane has units with dishwashers.
