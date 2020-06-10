4310 Tamoshanter Lane

Amenities

Away from busy City Life, on private cul de sac! Exceptional Sth of blvd. Tarzana, 5 bdrooms, 3 bths, spacious 3395 sqft on sprawling 14,752 sqft flat lot, Pool, Spa, abundant grassy areas, nr Golf Course & Braemar Country Club, elite location nestled in greenery. Mountain Views frm resort-like backyard & upstairs bedrooms. Elegant LR w/ stone FP, Formal Dining Rm for entertaining & gatherings adjoining remodeled large Ktchn. Granite Counters, professional quality Thermador oven & range, s/s new dishwasher & trash compactor, dine-in space. Open Beam ceiling in FR w/ 2nd FP, adjacent to dedicated Home Office. Full downstairs bed & bath w/ oversize interior laundry room.



Lavish Upstairs Master Retreat offers nursery/sitting area, his & her closets. Mstr bth features granite framed tub, shower and dressing area. Generous size secondary bedrooms share large bath w/ double sinks. Entertainers' Paradise w/ house length backyard patio, abundant fruit trees, huge swimmers' pool and spa. Solar-panels for lower energy bills. Prefer to rent lightly furnished but will consider tenants' choice. Best available Value! Great schools, easy access to Ventura Blvd, sophisticated restaurants, entertainment, shopping, convenient freeway access to Warner Center, the Westside & Hollywood. Credit reports, references, proof of funds & employment necessary, pets considered w/deposit. Gardening, pool services & home warranty incl. Cororona Virus Advisory mst be dcusigned bfore showings!