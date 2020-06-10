All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

431 W. 1st Street

431 West 1st Street · (310) 294-8722
Location

431 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent! This upgraded two leveled home awaits for you with brand new granite kitchen counter tops, recessed lighting throughout, and a beautiful island in the center of the kitchen that gives you a larger, open-plan kitchen extension. For your convenience, the kitchen includes stove/ oven, microwave, and dishwasher! Carpet in all the rooms, recessed lights and high ceiling which gives the bedrooms a very spacious vibe. Washer and dryer hook ups. Attached two car garage.

****For Your Convenience This Home Is Self-Showing & You Can Schedule To See From 8am-6:30pm Mon-Fr By Registering Via Our Website at Harborpm.com****

**Any Questions Regarding The Application Process Please Call Christina at (310) 831-0123 or Text at (310) 200-5584.

**Tenant pays ALL utilities*
*No Pets Please*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 W. 1st Street have any available units?
431 W. 1st Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 W. 1st Street have?
Some of 431 W. 1st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 W. 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
431 W. 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 W. 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 431 W. 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 431 W. 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 431 W. 1st Street offers parking.
Does 431 W. 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 W. 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 W. 1st Street have a pool?
No, 431 W. 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 431 W. 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 431 W. 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 431 W. 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 W. 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
