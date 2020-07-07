All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE

431 South New Hampshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

431 South New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
UPDATED, OLD WORLD BEAUTY! REAL, REFINISHED HARDWOODS, GREAT LIGHT, W/D HOOKUPS, BALCONY! PERFECT K-TOWN LOCATION
Come join us for an RSVP ONLY Open House!

WHEN: Saturday 03/09

WHERE: 431 S. New Hampshire Ave

TIME: 1:00-1:30 pm

How to RSVP: Please text \"yourname@NEWHAMPSHIRE to 323-633-0276
Gorgeous and sprawling, you will absolutely lo-o-ove the elegant lines and ample rooms of this charming, just painted, 4-plex. You\'ll be wowed by the stunning decorative fireplace, the gleaming hardwoods and the beautiful, gracious layout. The living room is large enough for your sectional, and once you take a peek at the spacious dining room, you will imagine entertaining your friends and family at your impressive dining room table that could seat up to 8! The high ceilings lend such polish to this beautiful space. The windowed kitchen comes with a brand new fridge and gas stove, gorgeous, period cabinetry and plenty of space.
Sweeeet location! You\'ll have the best of both worlds -- A block away is Vermont where you can zip up to Los Feliz and enjoy all the fabulosity it has to offer from the Figaro Bistrot to the Dresden. Silverlake? Just as close!
AAnnd, right around you, is some of the best Korean BBQ in the country, not to mention countless, charming coffee houses. The Line Hotel featuring the restos, Pot and The Commissary, are some of the hottest spots in town. Feeling like a night on the town? You can hit up The Normandie Club for chic, old school cocktails and a cozy ambiance or the sleek speakeasy Lock & Key where they also have surprisingly great food.There is also the super fantastic CGC Cinemas where you can get authentic gelati - just sit back, relax and watch a film in their pristine theater.
Seriously, you never have to leave your neighborhood!
So sorry, no pets. :(
This will go fast! Don\'t miss it!

One Year Mimimum Lease
One Month\'s Security Deposit
Water, Trash and Gardening Paid By Owner
Gas, Electric Paid By Tenant
Sorry, No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE have any available units?
431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE have?
Some of 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE offer parking?
No, 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE have a pool?
No, 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE have accessible units?
No, 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 S. NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College