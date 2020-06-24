All apartments in Los Angeles
431 North ORANGE Drive
431 North ORANGE Drive

431 North Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

431 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Stylish & spacious light-filled upper unit in a gorgeous Mediterranean duplex. Just blocks from stores & cafes of La Brea & Larchmont yet on a beautiful, quiet street that feels far away from it all. Private & gated w/ lushly landscaped patios and decks. A dramatic 2 story foyer features custom stenciling, saltillo tile floors & vintage iron railings. Upstairs, dark hardwood flrs & arched doorways create a lovely warmth. The living room is large and w/ gas fireplace. The gorgeous chef's kitchen has custom cabinets & plentiful storage. Highlights include SubZero refrigerator, wine cooler, Thermador range, Bosch dishwasher & farmhouse sink.The spacious master suite features a double-sided fireplace, separate sitting room that would also make a perfect study, 2 walk-in closets & a zen-like master bath replete with spa tub.Other amenities include in-unit washer/dryer, central heat and air w/ Ecobee technology, automatic garage with storage & gated driveway. Available June 15, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 North ORANGE Drive have any available units?
431 North ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 North ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 431 North ORANGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 North ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
431 North ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 North ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 431 North ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 431 North ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 431 North ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 431 North ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 North ORANGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 North ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 431 North ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 431 North ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 431 North ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 431 North ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 North ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
