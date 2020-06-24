431 North ORANGE Drive

Amenities

Stylish & spacious light-filled upper unit in a gorgeous Mediterranean duplex. Just blocks from stores & cafes of La Brea & Larchmont yet on a beautiful, quiet street that feels far away from it all. Private & gated w/ lushly landscaped patios and decks. A dramatic 2 story foyer features custom stenciling, saltillo tile floors & vintage iron railings. Upstairs, dark hardwood flrs & arched doorways create a lovely warmth. The living room is large and w/ gas fireplace. The gorgeous chef's kitchen has custom cabinets & plentiful storage. Highlights include SubZero refrigerator, wine cooler, Thermador range, Bosch dishwasher & farmhouse sink.The spacious master suite features a double-sided fireplace, separate sitting room that would also make a perfect study, 2 walk-in closets & a zen-like master bath replete with spa tub.Other amenities include in-unit washer/dryer, central heat and air w/ Ecobee technology, automatic garage with storage & gated driveway. Available June 15, 2019