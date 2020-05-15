4300 S Budlong Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

The beautiful front house of this duplex is being rented and it is a large 3 bed, plus den (that can easily be used as a fourth bedroom), 2 bath remodeled from floor to ceiling! Two completely remodeled bathrooms with custom shower tile, newer vanities and mirrors. There are newer laminate hardwood flooring in the living area, dining room, through the hallway and in each bedroom. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops and newer tile floors. Most of the home was freshly painted inside. Walk in closet in the master suite and a laundry room. 2 parking spots, one inside the left half of the garage, second one on the left side of the driveway. W/D, all appliances and patio furniture & bbq are included with no warranties.

Please view the virtual tours, submit a rental application with credit scores and sign a COVID entry addendum before any showings.