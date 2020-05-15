All apartments in Los Angeles
4300 S Budlong Avenue.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

4300 S Budlong Avenue

4300 South Budlong Avenue · (818) 657-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4300 South Budlong Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
The beautiful front house of this duplex is being rented and it is a large 3 bed, plus den (that can easily be used as a fourth bedroom), 2 bath remodeled from floor to ceiling! Two completely remodeled bathrooms with custom shower tile, newer vanities and mirrors. There are newer laminate hardwood flooring in the living area, dining room, through the hallway and in each bedroom. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops and newer tile floors. Most of the home was freshly painted inside. Walk in closet in the master suite and a laundry room. 2 parking spots, one inside the left half of the garage, second one on the left side of the driveway. W/D, all appliances and patio furniture & bbq are included with no warranties.
Please view the virtual tours, submit a rental application with credit scores and sign a COVID entry addendum before any showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4300 S Budlong Avenue have any available units?
4300 S Budlong Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4300 S Budlong Avenue have?
Some of 4300 S Budlong Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 S Budlong Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4300 S Budlong Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 S Budlong Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4300 S Budlong Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4300 S Budlong Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4300 S Budlong Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4300 S Budlong Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 S Budlong Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 S Budlong Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4300 S Budlong Avenue has a pool.
Does 4300 S Budlong Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4300 S Budlong Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 S Budlong Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 S Budlong Avenue has units with dishwashers.

