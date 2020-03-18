All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

430 TALBERT Street

430 Talbert Street · No Longer Available
Location

430 Talbert Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
California dreamin' lease! Extensively remodeled across the past year, be the first to enjoy every pristine amenity. Enter through the west side entrance to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1591 square foot abode of adorableness. New 3/4" white oak hardwood flooring makes cleaning easy. There is a original, two-sided, wood-burning brick fireplace that warms both the dining room and the living room equally. The all-new kitchen boasts KitchenAid appliances with new quartz countertops, sand-colored tile flooring and open access to the adjacent dining room. New washer/dryer combo live in the laundry room off the kitchen with extra storage and a pantry. All 3 bedroom closets have built-in shelving to create organization ease. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled from the wall studs out. An ample 2-car attached garage offers direct access into the house. The patio has a barbecue just awaiting your entertaining needs. Come take a tour and be enchanted!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 TALBERT Street have any available units?
430 TALBERT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 TALBERT Street have?
Some of 430 TALBERT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 TALBERT Street currently offering any rent specials?
430 TALBERT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 TALBERT Street pet-friendly?
No, 430 TALBERT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 430 TALBERT Street offer parking?
Yes, 430 TALBERT Street offers parking.
Does 430 TALBERT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 TALBERT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 TALBERT Street have a pool?
No, 430 TALBERT Street does not have a pool.
Does 430 TALBERT Street have accessible units?
No, 430 TALBERT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 430 TALBERT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 TALBERT Street has units with dishwashers.
