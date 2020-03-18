430 TALBERT Street

Amenities

California dreamin' lease! Extensively remodeled across the past year, be the first to enjoy every pristine amenity. Enter through the west side entrance to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1591 square foot abode of adorableness. New 3/4" white oak hardwood flooring makes cleaning easy. There is a original, two-sided, wood-burning brick fireplace that warms both the dining room and the living room equally. The all-new kitchen boasts KitchenAid appliances with new quartz countertops, sand-colored tile flooring and open access to the adjacent dining room. New washer/dryer combo live in the laundry room off the kitchen with extra storage and a pantry. All 3 bedroom closets have built-in shelving to create organization ease. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled from the wall studs out. An ample 2-car attached garage offers direct access into the house. The patio has a barbecue just awaiting your entertaining needs. Come take a tour and be enchanted!!