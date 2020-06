Amenities

patio / balcony bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities

Your opportunity to lease a stunning small-lot home in the Mews, with innovative small-lot design by award winning local architech Corsini + Stark. The large master This eco-friendly home is powered by a 16-panel photovoltaic solar system. The large master bedroom has an attached bathroom with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a separate shower. Just blocks away from Village Cafe and Bakery, Best Buy, Costco, and more!