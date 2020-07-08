4277 Kraft Avenue

Amenities
Two-story, Spanish style home in Studio City, available FOR LEASE! Amenities include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/2300 SQF; living room w/fireplace, arched door and entry ways + stunning windows for light; family room w/French doors leading to spacious backyard; kitchen features stainless steel appliances + Spanish tile floors; refrigerator, Viking stove/oven + dishwasher included; this property also offers a downstairs bedroom; upstairs master suite has full bath + multi-functional floorplan - separate room off the master makes for a great office, gym, nursery or meditation studio; all bedrooms feature walk-in closets; detached studio w/tons of storage + lovely French doors; washer + dryer also provided; central heat + air; carpet, Spanish tile + hardwood flooring throughout; gated entry + driveway parking w/room for 3 cars; gardener included; pets considered w/owners approval. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.