Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

4277 Kraft Avenue

4277 Kraft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4277 Kraft Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Two-story, Spanish style home in Studio City, available FOR LEASE! Amenities include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/2300 SQF; living room w/fireplace, arched door and entry ways + stunning windows for light; family room w/French doors leading to spacious backyard; kitchen features stainless steel appliances + Spanish tile floors; refrigerator, Viking stove/oven + dishwasher included; this property also offers a downstairs bedroom; upstairs master suite has full bath + multi-functional floorplan - separate room off the master makes for a great office, gym, nursery or meditation studio; all bedrooms feature walk-in closets; detached studio w/tons of storage + lovely French doors; washer + dryer also provided; central heat + air; carpet, Spanish tile + hardwood flooring throughout; gated entry + driveway parking w/room for 3 cars; gardener included; pets considered w/owners approval. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4277 Kraft Avenue have any available units?
4277 Kraft Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4277 Kraft Avenue have?
Some of 4277 Kraft Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4277 Kraft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4277 Kraft Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4277 Kraft Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4277 Kraft Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4277 Kraft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4277 Kraft Avenue offers parking.
Does 4277 Kraft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4277 Kraft Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4277 Kraft Avenue have a pool?
No, 4277 Kraft Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4277 Kraft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4277 Kraft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4277 Kraft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4277 Kraft Avenue has units with dishwashers.

