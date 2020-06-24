All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:16 AM

4276 PERLITA Avenue

4276 Perlita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4276 Perlita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
pet friendly
Your opportunity to lease a stunning small-lot home in The Mews, featuring gorgeous modern design by award-winning architects Corsini + Stark. This rear-row residence feels private and provides a ground-level patio with views. The light-filled interior presents an open layout with soaring ceilings, walls of glass and seamless flow to a dramatic atrium-style courtyard. High-end appointments include flooring of polished concrete and dark bamboo, an Italian tile fireplace and silk drapery. In the stylish kitchen find custom-built cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, Grohe fixtures and a Thermador appliance suite. This spacious home has central heat and a/c, and tech systems including drip irrigation, in-ground LED lighting and motorized sunshades. There is upstairs laundry, and a directly-accessible two car garage . You are near the hiking/biking trails of The LA River, just a stone's throw from Atwater Village hot-spots Bon Vivant, Proof Bakery and more. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4276 PERLITA Avenue have any available units?
4276 PERLITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4276 PERLITA Avenue have?
Some of 4276 PERLITA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4276 PERLITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4276 PERLITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4276 PERLITA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4276 PERLITA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4276 PERLITA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4276 PERLITA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4276 PERLITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4276 PERLITA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4276 PERLITA Avenue have a pool?
No, 4276 PERLITA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4276 PERLITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4276 PERLITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4276 PERLITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4276 PERLITA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
