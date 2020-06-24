4276 PERLITA Avenue

Amenities

Your opportunity to lease a stunning small-lot home in The Mews, featuring gorgeous modern design by award-winning architects Corsini + Stark. This rear-row residence feels private and provides a ground-level patio with views. The light-filled interior presents an open layout with soaring ceilings, walls of glass and seamless flow to a dramatic atrium-style courtyard. High-end appointments include flooring of polished concrete and dark bamboo, an Italian tile fireplace and silk drapery. In the stylish kitchen find custom-built cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, Grohe fixtures and a Thermador appliance suite. This spacious home has central heat and a/c, and tech systems including drip irrigation, in-ground LED lighting and motorized sunshades. There is upstairs laundry, and a directly-accessible two car garage . You are near the hiking/biking trails of The LA River, just a stone's throw from Atwater Village hot-spots Bon Vivant, Proof Bakery and more. Sorry, no pets.