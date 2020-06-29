Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4271 W Rosewood Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4271 W Rosewood Avenue
4271 Rosewood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4271 Rosewood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This is Brand new 4plex.There are 3 different size. $3,400 for 3bed and 2.5bath plus den. $3,250 for 3bed and 2bath. $2,800 for 2bed and 1.5bath. Two car parking for each unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4271 W Rosewood Avenue have any available units?
4271 W Rosewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4271 W Rosewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4271 W Rosewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4271 W Rosewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4271 W Rosewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4271 W Rosewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4271 W Rosewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4271 W Rosewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4271 W Rosewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4271 W Rosewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4271 W Rosewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4271 W Rosewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4271 W Rosewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4271 W Rosewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4271 W Rosewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4271 W Rosewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4271 W Rosewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
