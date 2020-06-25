All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
4262 Levitt Lane
4262 Levitt Lane

4262 Levitt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4262 Levitt Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Prime Sherman Oaks neighborhood, south of the boulevard remodeled contemporary home. 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, almost 3,000 sq ft interior space. Built-in top-of-the-line stainless appliances, granite counters, kitchen wide open to family room, beautiful distressed wood floors, high ceilings, and clean contemporary lines throughout. Two fireplaces in living and family areas. Lutron lighting system throughout house—you can turn off all the lights in the house with a single button located by the master bedroom. Wired for sonos throughout house and in the backyard. Wired for smart TVs and computers throughout the house. Automatic dog door that operates with a magnet. Double-attached garage with direct access. Sparkling pool and spa set in a wide patio area. Master suite with huge walk-in closet and extensive custom closetry. Heated floor in master bathroom. Inside laundry room with side-by-side washer/dryer. Laundry chute. Totally immaculate home throughout. Beautiful neighborhood with mature, well manicured foliage. Close to Ventura Blvd with shops, restaurants, retail, banking and much more nearby. Close to Beverly Glen for easy access to the west side as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4262 Levitt Lane have any available units?
4262 Levitt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4262 Levitt Lane have?
Some of 4262 Levitt Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4262 Levitt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4262 Levitt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4262 Levitt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4262 Levitt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4262 Levitt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4262 Levitt Lane offers parking.
Does 4262 Levitt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4262 Levitt Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4262 Levitt Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4262 Levitt Lane has a pool.
Does 4262 Levitt Lane have accessible units?
No, 4262 Levitt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4262 Levitt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4262 Levitt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
