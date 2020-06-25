4262 Levitt Lane

Amenities

Prime Sherman Oaks neighborhood, south of the boulevard remodeled contemporary home. 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, almost 3,000 sq ft interior space. Built-in top-of-the-line stainless appliances, granite counters, kitchen wide open to family room, beautiful distressed wood floors, high ceilings, and clean contemporary lines throughout. Two fireplaces in living and family areas. Lutron lighting system throughout house—you can turn off all the lights in the house with a single button located by the master bedroom. Wired for sonos throughout house and in the backyard. Wired for smart TVs and computers throughout the house. Automatic dog door that operates with a magnet. Double-attached garage with direct access. Sparkling pool and spa set in a wide patio area. Master suite with huge walk-in closet and extensive custom closetry. Heated floor in master bathroom. Inside laundry room with side-by-side washer/dryer. Laundry chute. Totally immaculate home throughout. Beautiful neighborhood with mature, well manicured foliage. Close to Ventura Blvd with shops, restaurants, retail, banking and much more nearby. Close to Beverly Glen for easy access to the west side as well.