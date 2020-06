Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage hot tub

Come See This Beautiful Spacious Two bedroom/Two Bathroom Condo For Lease Located In Prime Sherman Oaks Just North Of Ventura Blvd. This 1594 Sq Ft. Condo Has A Large Master Suite w/ Shower, Spa Tub And Walk In Closet. The Unit Also Includes A Full Size Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel Refrigerator And Dishwasher. You'll Also Have 2 Parking Spots Located In A Secure Garage. Walking Distance To Ventura Blvd Bistros, Restaurants, Bars and Lounges.