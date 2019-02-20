All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 19 2019

4256 Alla Road

4256 Alla Road · No Longer Available
Location

4256 Alla Road, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Single-family Home with Washer & Dryer, Private Backyard, 2-vehicle Parking Garage & More! - This single-family home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Wood-style laminate throughout. Updated kitchen is equipped with refrigerator and stove. This property comes with a private 2-vehicle garage. Enjoy a relaxing time in your private backyard. Washer and dryer in unit!

Amenities
-Refrigerator
-Stove
-Washer & Dryer
-Wood-style Laminate Floors
-Sliding Shower Doors
-Ceiling Fans
-Backyard
-2-car Parking Garage

Situated in prime Culver-West. Nearby schools include Short Avenue Elementary School, Phoenix Continuation School and Ocean Charter School. The closest grocery stores are Pavilions, Rainbow Acres Natural Foods and Gelson's Market. Nearby coffee shops include The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Starbucks and Don's Donuts. Nearby restaurants include J Nichols Kitchen, Jamba Juice Glencoe Ave. and Doma Kitchen. 4256 Alla Rd is near Glen Alla Park, Antioch University - Los Angeles and Southern California Institute of Architecture.

Professionally managed property. Please contact our leasing specialists at (424)299-7654 to schedule a viewing at your convenience. MAKE YOUR MOVE TODAY!

*Tenants must obtain renters insurance.

(RLNE4929624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4256 Alla Road have any available units?
4256 Alla Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4256 Alla Road have?
Some of 4256 Alla Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4256 Alla Road currently offering any rent specials?
4256 Alla Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4256 Alla Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4256 Alla Road is pet friendly.
Does 4256 Alla Road offer parking?
Yes, 4256 Alla Road offers parking.
Does 4256 Alla Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4256 Alla Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4256 Alla Road have a pool?
No, 4256 Alla Road does not have a pool.
Does 4256 Alla Road have accessible units?
No, 4256 Alla Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4256 Alla Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4256 Alla Road does not have units with dishwashers.
