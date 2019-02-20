4256 Alla Road

Amenities

Great Single-family Home with Washer & Dryer, Private Backyard, 2-vehicle Parking Garage & More! - This single-family home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Wood-style laminate throughout. Updated kitchen is equipped with refrigerator and stove. This property comes with a private 2-vehicle garage. Enjoy a relaxing time in your private backyard. Washer and dryer in unit!



Amenities

-Refrigerator

-Stove

-Washer & Dryer

-Wood-style Laminate Floors

-Sliding Shower Doors

-Ceiling Fans

-Backyard

-2-car Parking Garage



Situated in prime Culver-West. Nearby schools include Short Avenue Elementary School, Phoenix Continuation School and Ocean Charter School. The closest grocery stores are Pavilions, Rainbow Acres Natural Foods and Gelson's Market. Nearby coffee shops include The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Starbucks and Don's Donuts. Nearby restaurants include J Nichols Kitchen, Jamba Juice Glencoe Ave. and Doma Kitchen. 4256 Alla Rd is near Glen Alla Park, Antioch University - Los Angeles and Southern California Institute of Architecture.



Professionally managed property. Please contact our leasing specialists at (424)299-7654 to schedule a viewing at your convenience. MAKE YOUR MOVE TODAY!



*Tenants must obtain renters insurance.



