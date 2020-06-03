4252 Greenbush Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Bright 3 bedroom 1 bath house with hardwood flooring throughout, central heat and A/C, fireplace, and formal dining room. Enjoy the convenience of all the appliances included: refrigerator, washer/dryer, stove, and dishwasher. The large, newly-landscaped backyard is a great place to entertain, or use for rest & relaxation. Gardening services are included. This property features a long driveway and 2 car detached garage with plenty of storage space.

Walking distance to Dixie Canyon and St. Francis de Sales School, and Ventura Blvd. Starbucks, shops, restaurants and much more!