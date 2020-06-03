All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4252 Greenbush Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4252 Greenbush Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:03 PM

4252 Greenbush Avenue

4252 Greenbush Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4252 Greenbush Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright 3 bedroom 1 bath house with hardwood flooring throughout, central heat and A/C, fireplace, and formal dining room. Enjoy the convenience of all the appliances included: refrigerator, washer/dryer, stove, and dishwasher. The large, newly-landscaped backyard is a great place to entertain, or use for rest & relaxation. Gardening services are included. This property features a long driveway and 2 car detached garage with plenty of storage space.
Walking distance to Dixie Canyon and St. Francis de Sales School, and Ventura Blvd. Starbucks, shops, restaurants and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 Greenbush Avenue have any available units?
4252 Greenbush Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4252 Greenbush Avenue have?
Some of 4252 Greenbush Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 Greenbush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4252 Greenbush Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 Greenbush Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4252 Greenbush Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4252 Greenbush Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4252 Greenbush Avenue offers parking.
Does 4252 Greenbush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4252 Greenbush Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 Greenbush Avenue have a pool?
No, 4252 Greenbush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4252 Greenbush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4252 Greenbush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 Greenbush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4252 Greenbush Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College