Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4250 LOS NIETOS Drive

4250 W Los Nietos Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4250 W Los Nietos Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Very Private Furnished lease, indoor-outdoor living with heated saltwater pool. Pets allowed.This magnificent 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Spanish-style home in one of the most sought after locations of Los Feliz features an updated kitchen, wood-beam cathedral ceilings, & hardwood floors. Situated on a cul-de-sac for added privacy and near Little Doms, Griffith Park, and Lassens Market. This is a perfect furnished Los Angeles home with ideal indoor/outdoor living. Exceptional school district. Amenities include: maid service (once every 2 weeks), pool cleaner, gardner, wifi and Apple TV. gas, electricity and water to be paid by tenant. Great patios, dog run, fruit trees, recently repainted, privacy hedge, plenty of closet space and stylish decor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive have any available units?
4250 LOS NIETOS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive have?
Some of 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4250 LOS NIETOS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive offers parking.
Does 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive has a pool.
Does 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive have accessible units?
No, 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4250 LOS NIETOS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
