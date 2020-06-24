4250 LOS NIETOS Drive

Amenities

Very Private Furnished lease, indoor-outdoor living with heated saltwater pool. Pets allowed.This magnificent 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Spanish-style home in one of the most sought after locations of Los Feliz features an updated kitchen, wood-beam cathedral ceilings, & hardwood floors. Situated on a cul-de-sac for added privacy and near Little Doms, Griffith Park, and Lassens Market. This is a perfect furnished Los Angeles home with ideal indoor/outdoor living. Exceptional school district. Amenities include: maid service (once every 2 weeks), pool cleaner, gardner, wifi and Apple TV. gas, electricity and water to be paid by tenant. Great patios, dog run, fruit trees, recently repainted, privacy hedge, plenty of closet space and stylish decor.