4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is an OMG house. Those are the first words out of everyone's mouth who walks through the door and is swept away by the spectacular view. Situated in a primo spot atop of Baldwin Vista, this lovely ranch style home is the epitome of Southern California living. Almost every room in the home is oriented towards the backyard capturing the dramatic vistas that include DTLA and snow capped mountains bordering L.A. There is a heated swimming pool and ample area for entertaining & viewing on the flagstone patio. The living room has pitched ceilings and a dramatic fireplace that anchors the space. The 1-story floor plan is classic mid-century ranch with open, communal spaces perfect for entertaining. There are wood floors throughout, lots of closet space, a well-equipped kitchen and an attached garage. Steps away from Kenneth Hahn Park's hiking trails and close to the Expo Line, upcoming Crenshaw/LAX line & soon-to-be redeveloped Baldwin Hills Mall. Prepare to be blown away.