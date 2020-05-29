All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue

4246 South Cloverdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4246 South Cloverdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is an OMG house. Those are the first words out of everyone's mouth who walks through the door and is swept away by the spectacular view. Situated in a primo spot atop of Baldwin Vista, this lovely ranch style home is the epitome of Southern California living. Almost every room in the home is oriented towards the backyard capturing the dramatic vistas that include DTLA and snow capped mountains bordering L.A. There is a heated swimming pool and ample area for entertaining & viewing on the flagstone patio. The living room has pitched ceilings and a dramatic fireplace that anchors the space. The 1-story floor plan is classic mid-century ranch with open, communal spaces perfect for entertaining. There are wood floors throughout, lots of closet space, a well-equipped kitchen and an attached garage. Steps away from Kenneth Hahn Park's hiking trails and close to the Expo Line, upcoming Crenshaw/LAX line & soon-to-be redeveloped Baldwin Hills Mall. Prepare to be blown away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have any available units?
4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have?
Some of 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4246 South CLOVERDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
