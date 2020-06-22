All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4239 Via Arbolada #308

4239 via Arbolada · No Longer Available
Location

4239 via Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent in the Monterey Hills! This prime location has quick access to the 110 freeway for a short commute to Downtown or Pasadena areas. The unit features a private balcony with amazing views of the Monterey Hills, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

Small dogs and cats OK
Tenant pays for electric only
Required for application approval: Credit and background check, income verification.
Security Deposit 2300
BRE#02020920

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4239 Via Arbolada #308 have any available units?
4239 Via Arbolada #308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4239 Via Arbolada #308 have?
Some of 4239 Via Arbolada #308's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4239 Via Arbolada #308 currently offering any rent specials?
4239 Via Arbolada #308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4239 Via Arbolada #308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4239 Via Arbolada #308 is pet friendly.
Does 4239 Via Arbolada #308 offer parking?
Yes, 4239 Via Arbolada #308 offers parking.
Does 4239 Via Arbolada #308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4239 Via Arbolada #308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4239 Via Arbolada #308 have a pool?
No, 4239 Via Arbolada #308 does not have a pool.
Does 4239 Via Arbolada #308 have accessible units?
No, 4239 Via Arbolada #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 4239 Via Arbolada #308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4239 Via Arbolada #308 does not have units with dishwashers.
