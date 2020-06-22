4239 Via Arbolada #308

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent in the Monterey Hills! This prime location has quick access to the 110 freeway for a short commute to Downtown or Pasadena areas. The unit features a private balcony with amazing views of the Monterey Hills, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.



Small dogs and cats OK

Tenant pays for electric only

Required for application approval: Credit and background check, income verification.

Security Deposit 2300

BRE#02020920