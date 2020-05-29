All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4236 Ensenada Drive

4236 Ensenada Dr
Location

4236 Ensenada Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Contemporary Chic 3 BED/2 BATH SOUTH of the BLVD SECLUDED GEM! - Nestled in the hills of Woodland Hills, this renovated contemporary chic 3 BED/2 BATH home is waiting for you! South of the Blvd, this home has been beautifully updated with tranquil color painted walls, recessed lighting, gorgeous hardwood flooring, crown moldings, & a wood inspired railing leading you up to 2 of your 3 bedrooms! Bright and airy office and/or den downstairs. Featuring a split-level design w/ an open floor plan, this home has so much to offer! Kitchen features custom cabinets w/ ample storage, granite counters, recessed lighting & an island w/ a slide-in stainless steel Kitchen Aid gas stove top/range hood. Dining room opens to a spacious sun room w/ an abundance of light peering in & mountain views. Living room is roomy w/ a white brick, gas burning fireplace which opens to your patio, great for BBQing! Enjoy your master bedroom balcony watching the sun rise or CA's breathtaking sunsets. Views of nature all around you. Bathrooms have been updated w/ new vanities & flooring. Upstairs bedrooms have vaulted ceilings & ceiling fans w/ central heat & AC throughout. Non-covered parking spots. This tranquil home is just off LAs fabled Mulholland Dr and Topanga Canyon Blvd. Close proximity to the 101 FWY, PCH, Topanga State Park hiking trails, Calabasas, Ventura Blvd, shops & restaurants! Woodland Hills Country Club is nearby for golf lovers! Street parking w/ no street sweeping restriction. Landlord contributes $150 towards utilities. Attached garage being converted to 1BR ADU, not included in rental. Pets welcome, subject to Landlord approval.

(RLNE5588124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Ensenada Drive have any available units?
4236 Ensenada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 Ensenada Drive have?
Some of 4236 Ensenada Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Ensenada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Ensenada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Ensenada Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4236 Ensenada Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4236 Ensenada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4236 Ensenada Drive offers parking.
Does 4236 Ensenada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4236 Ensenada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Ensenada Drive have a pool?
No, 4236 Ensenada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4236 Ensenada Drive have accessible units?
No, 4236 Ensenada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Ensenada Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4236 Ensenada Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

