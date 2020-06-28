4231 GATEWAY Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking air conditioning media room microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Breaking news: apartment for rent available at the Sunset junction. Large 1 br/1ba, full laundry rm, great kitchen with breakfast area, gorgeous bath, hardwood floors, central Air/heat. It is on ground level overlooking gated front yard professionally landscaped. 4 units in building, 1 parking space in gated parking. The building is approximately 200 yards from the Sunset Junction, 100 from Dinauseur Cafe, 1/2 mile from the Vista Theater. The neighborhood is quiet and safe, long-term tenants. Next to the apartment there is communal area to relax with a glass of wine. It can't get any better. Pride of ownership.