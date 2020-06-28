All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4231 GATEWAY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4231 GATEWAY Avenue
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

4231 GATEWAY Avenue

4231 Gateway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4231 Gateway Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Breaking news: apartment for rent available at the Sunset junction. Large 1 br/1ba, full laundry rm, great kitchen with breakfast area, gorgeous bath, hardwood floors, central Air/heat. It is on ground level overlooking gated front yard professionally landscaped. 4 units in building, 1 parking space in gated parking. The building is approximately 200 yards from the Sunset Junction, 100 from Dinauseur Cafe, 1/2 mile from the Vista Theater. The neighborhood is quiet and safe, long-term tenants. Next to the apartment there is communal area to relax with a glass of wine. It can't get any better. Pride of ownership.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 GATEWAY Avenue have any available units?
4231 GATEWAY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4231 GATEWAY Avenue have?
Some of 4231 GATEWAY Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 GATEWAY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4231 GATEWAY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 GATEWAY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4231 GATEWAY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4231 GATEWAY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4231 GATEWAY Avenue offers parking.
Does 4231 GATEWAY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 GATEWAY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 GATEWAY Avenue have a pool?
No, 4231 GATEWAY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4231 GATEWAY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4231 GATEWAY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 GATEWAY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4231 GATEWAY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College