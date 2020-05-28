4226 Mary Ellen Ave

Amenities

Hip and spacious 1 bedroom apartment sublet in Studio City is available from Dec 10th - Jan 16th.



$550/week or $1850/month.



Highlights:

* Private patio.

* In a beautiful, lush complex.

* Large kitchen.

* Spacious closets.

* Laundry on premises.

* Free wifi.

* Prime location.

* Quiet street.

* 1 min walk to vibey Ventura Blvd, with a plethora of stores, restaurants and bars.

* Near Universal Studios, Universal CityWalk, Warner Brothers and CBS.

* Near beautiful hikes, such as Dixie Canyon, Fryman Canyon and Franklin Canyon Reservoir.