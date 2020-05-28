4226 Mary Ellen Ave

Amenities
Hip and spacious 1 bedroom apartment sublet in Studio City is available from Dec 10th - Jan 16th.
$550/week or $1850/month.
Highlights:
* Private patio.
* In a beautiful, lush complex.
* Large kitchen.
* Spacious closets.
* Laundry on premises.
* Free wifi.
* Prime location.
* Quiet street.
* 1 min walk to vibey Ventura Blvd, with a plethora of stores, restaurants and bars.
* Near Universal Studios, Universal CityWalk, Warner Brothers and CBS.
* Near beautiful hikes, such as Dixie Canyon, Fryman Canyon and Franklin Canyon Reservoir.