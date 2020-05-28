All apartments in Los Angeles
4226 Mary Ellen Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4226 Mary Ellen Ave

4226 Mary Ellen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4226 Mary Ellen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Hip and spacious 1 bedroom apartment sublet in Studio City is available from Dec 10th - Jan 16th.

$550/week or $1850/month.

Highlights:
* Private patio.
* In a beautiful, lush complex.
* Large kitchen.
* Spacious closets.
* Laundry on premises.
* Free wifi.
* Prime location.
* Quiet street.
* 1 min walk to vibey Ventura Blvd, with a plethora of stores, restaurants and bars.
* Near Universal Studios, Universal CityWalk, Warner Brothers and CBS.
* Near beautiful hikes, such as Dixie Canyon, Fryman Canyon and Franklin Canyon Reservoir.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4226 Mary Ellen Ave have any available units?
4226 Mary Ellen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4226 Mary Ellen Ave have?
Some of 4226 Mary Ellen Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4226 Mary Ellen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4226 Mary Ellen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 Mary Ellen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4226 Mary Ellen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4226 Mary Ellen Ave offer parking?
No, 4226 Mary Ellen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4226 Mary Ellen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4226 Mary Ellen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 Mary Ellen Ave have a pool?
No, 4226 Mary Ellen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4226 Mary Ellen Ave have accessible units?
No, 4226 Mary Ellen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 Mary Ellen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4226 Mary Ellen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

