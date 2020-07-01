4225 MCCLUNG Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This gracious 1st floor duplex unit boasts a lot of charm and character in every room. A separate entrance through a beautiful wood door transitions you into a formal entry way. A large step-down living room to the right has peg'n'grove wood floors, large picture window, decorative fireplace and a dramatic ceiling. An equally impressive dinning room to the left also has wood floors. A separate breakfast room area has a built in china hutch and also a great space for an in-home office area. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter top, tile flooring and a dishwasher. Service porch area is equipped with washer/dryer hookups. There are three generous-sized bedrooms with original decorative cake molding around the walls. There is a retro full bathroom with separate tub and shower and a second 3/4 bathroom off of one of the bedrooms. The backyard area is inviting for entertaining or relaxing. The unit comes with a 2-car garage for parking/storage.