4225 MCCLUNG Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4225 MCCLUNG Drive

4225 Mcclung Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4225 Mcclung Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gracious 1st floor duplex unit boasts a lot of charm and character in every room. A separate entrance through a beautiful wood door transitions you into a formal entry way. A large step-down living room to the right has peg'n'grove wood floors, large picture window, decorative fireplace and a dramatic ceiling. An equally impressive dinning room to the left also has wood floors. A separate breakfast room area has a built in china hutch and also a great space for an in-home office area. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter top, tile flooring and a dishwasher. Service porch area is equipped with washer/dryer hookups. There are three generous-sized bedrooms with original decorative cake molding around the walls. There is a retro full bathroom with separate tub and shower and a second 3/4 bathroom off of one of the bedrooms. The backyard area is inviting for entertaining or relaxing. The unit comes with a 2-car garage for parking/storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 MCCLUNG Drive have any available units?
4225 MCCLUNG Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 MCCLUNG Drive have?
Some of 4225 MCCLUNG Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 MCCLUNG Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4225 MCCLUNG Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 MCCLUNG Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4225 MCCLUNG Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4225 MCCLUNG Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4225 MCCLUNG Drive offers parking.
Does 4225 MCCLUNG Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 MCCLUNG Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 MCCLUNG Drive have a pool?
No, 4225 MCCLUNG Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4225 MCCLUNG Drive have accessible units?
No, 4225 MCCLUNG Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 MCCLUNG Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4225 MCCLUNG Drive has units with dishwashers.

