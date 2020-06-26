All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1

4218 South Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4218 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
TEXT YOUR REQUEST. Beautiful two bedroom, one bath rental unit in a Triplex apartment building. Newly rehabbed, laminate wood flooring, bright kitchen with stove and refrigerator, freshly painted, plantation shutters, washer/dryer hook-ups, and 1 car garage with storage.
AVAILABLE FEB 14TH!
Beautiful two bedroom, one bath rental unit in a Triplex apartment building. Newly rehabbed, laminate wood flooring, bright kitchen with appliances, freshly painted, plantation shutters, washer/dryer hook-ups, and 1 car garage with storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 offers parking.
Does 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College