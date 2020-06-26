4218 South Harvard Boulevard - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

TEXT YOUR REQUEST. Beautiful two bedroom, one bath rental unit in a Triplex apartment building. Newly rehabbed, laminate wood flooring, bright kitchen with stove and refrigerator, freshly painted, plantation shutters, washer/dryer hook-ups, and 1 car garage with storage.

AVAILABLE FEB 14TH!

Beautiful two bedroom, one bath rental unit in a Triplex apartment building. Newly rehabbed, laminate wood flooring, bright kitchen with appliances, freshly painted, plantation shutters, washer/dryer hook-ups, and 1 car garage with storage.