Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

4218 Noble Avenue

4218 Noble Avenue · (818) 445-6909
Location

4218 Noble Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Charming, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in prime Sherman Oaks neighborhood, South of the Ventura Blvd. Super short commute to the 405 & 101 freeway, Whole Foods, the Sherman Oaks Galleria and popular neighborhood restaurants and houses of worship. Ideal for entertaining with large balcony and open floor plan. Great for a family with its warm and practical layout. Features include: hardwood flooring, split level two bedroom suites in the upstairs, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Newer construction expansion and remodeling completed recently. All kitchen appliances are included, with washer and dryer in the laundry section at the garage. For more information or to schedule a shwoing please contact me at perezeev@gmail.com or 818-445-6909.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 Noble Avenue have any available units?
4218 Noble Avenue has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4218 Noble Avenue have?
Some of 4218 Noble Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 Noble Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Noble Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 Noble Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4218 Noble Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4218 Noble Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4218 Noble Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4218 Noble Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4218 Noble Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 Noble Avenue have a pool?
No, 4218 Noble Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4218 Noble Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4218 Noble Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 Noble Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 Noble Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
