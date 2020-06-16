4218 Noble Avenue

Amenities

Charming, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in prime Sherman Oaks neighborhood, South of the Ventura Blvd. Super short commute to the 405 & 101 freeway, Whole Foods, the Sherman Oaks Galleria and popular neighborhood restaurants and houses of worship. Ideal for entertaining with large balcony and open floor plan. Great for a family with its warm and practical layout. Features include: hardwood flooring, split level two bedroom suites in the upstairs, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Newer construction expansion and remodeling completed recently. All kitchen appliances are included, with washer and dryer in the laundry section at the garage. For more information or to schedule a shwoing please contact me at perezeev@gmail.com or 818-445-6909.