4216 Dalton Avenue

Welcome home! This is the best deal in town! Enormous and beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom craftsman style home. Centrally located a few blocks from USC, LA Coliseum, Natural History Museum, Rose Garden, California Science Center, USC Village Plaza, and the Expo Light Rail Station. New floors, new paint, new recessed lighting, re-done baths and large kitchen! Enjoy the open floor plan and huge master bedroom with a full walk-in closet. Comes with it’s own detached two car garage, laundry hook ups and central AC and heat. Plenty of additional street parking also available. Pets are welcomed! Spacious front yard perfect for entertainment and having guests over. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity!