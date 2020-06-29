All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:42 AM

4216 Dalton Avenue

4216 Dalton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4216 Dalton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home! This is the best deal in town! Enormous and beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom craftsman style home. Centrally located a few blocks from USC, LA Coliseum, Natural History Museum, Rose Garden, California Science Center, USC Village Plaza, and the Expo Light Rail Station. New floors, new paint, new recessed lighting, re-done baths and large kitchen! Enjoy the open floor plan and huge master bedroom with a full walk-in closet. Comes with it’s own detached two car garage, laundry hook ups and central AC and heat. Plenty of additional street parking also available. Pets are welcomed! Spacious front yard perfect for entertainment and having guests over. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Dalton Avenue have any available units?
4216 Dalton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 Dalton Avenue have?
Some of 4216 Dalton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Dalton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Dalton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Dalton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 Dalton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4216 Dalton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4216 Dalton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4216 Dalton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Dalton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Dalton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4216 Dalton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Dalton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4216 Dalton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Dalton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 Dalton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

