Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

4210 Via Arbolada 301

4210 Via Arbolada · (818) 915-3942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4210 Via Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit 301 Available 07/21/20 An oasis from the hustle & bustle of L.A. - Property Id: 306600

Melt away your cares the moment you step into this top floor condo complex. Spacious living room w/fireplace, high beam ceilings, inside laundry, A/C & heat. HDTV Cable ready, 2 tandem parking spaces. Resort style recreation area with pool, spa, garden area and sun deck. Conveniently close to Old Town Pasadena, Downtown L.A., Cal-State L.A University & Metro Transit Services.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4210-via-arbolada-monterey-hills-ca-unit-301/306600
Property Id 306600

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5963540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 Via Arbolada 301 have any available units?
4210 Via Arbolada 301 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 Via Arbolada 301 have?
Some of 4210 Via Arbolada 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 Via Arbolada 301 currently offering any rent specials?
4210 Via Arbolada 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 Via Arbolada 301 pet-friendly?
No, 4210 Via Arbolada 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4210 Via Arbolada 301 offer parking?
Yes, 4210 Via Arbolada 301 offers parking.
Does 4210 Via Arbolada 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4210 Via Arbolada 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 Via Arbolada 301 have a pool?
Yes, 4210 Via Arbolada 301 has a pool.
Does 4210 Via Arbolada 301 have accessible units?
No, 4210 Via Arbolada 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 Via Arbolada 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4210 Via Arbolada 301 has units with dishwashers.
