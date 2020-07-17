4210 Via Arbolada 301

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Unit 301 Available 07/21/20 An oasis from the hustle & bustle of L.A. - Property Id: 306600



Melt away your cares the moment you step into this top floor condo complex. Spacious living room w/fireplace, high beam ceilings, inside laundry, A/C & heat. HDTV Cable ready, 2 tandem parking spaces. Resort style recreation area with pool, spa, garden area and sun deck. Conveniently close to Old Town Pasadena, Downtown L.A., Cal-State L.A University & Metro Transit Services.

No Pets Allowed



