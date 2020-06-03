All apartments in Los Angeles
4210 BLUEBELL Avenue
Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:08 AM

4210 BLUEBELL Avenue

4210 Bluebell Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Studio City
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4210 Bluebell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate 3 bed 2 bathroom home with heated pool and gorgeous brightly colored flower beds with a flourish of color in the backyard. The formal entry leads to a the living room with peg-and-groove floors and a large, recently remodeled wood burning fireplace. Dining area adjoins the modern kitchen with custom cabinets, sleek design, appliance garage, plenty counter space with pass-through to step down family room with it's own 2nd fireplace. Master bedroom and Family room both open through glass doors to the private pool and sunbathing area. Located on a tree-lined street close to Weddington Golf and Tennis, dining and shopping. Very easy access to the Westside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue have any available units?
4210 BLUEBELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue have?
Some of 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4210 BLUEBELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue has a pool.
Does 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4210 BLUEBELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
