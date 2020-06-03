4210 BLUEBELL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Immaculate 3 bed 2 bathroom home with heated pool and gorgeous brightly colored flower beds with a flourish of color in the backyard. The formal entry leads to a the living room with peg-and-groove floors and a large, recently remodeled wood burning fireplace. Dining area adjoins the modern kitchen with custom cabinets, sleek design, appliance garage, plenty counter space with pass-through to step down family room with it's own 2nd fireplace. Master bedroom and Family room both open through glass doors to the private pool and sunbathing area. Located on a tree-lined street close to Weddington Golf and Tennis, dining and shopping. Very easy access to the Westside.