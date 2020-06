Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming Traditional Home has been in the family for decades now available for lease. Spacious and clean. Many original details tastefully restored. Location is ideal for all. 1/2 block from the "LA River Walk",a few short blocks from shopping, dining, golf course, and so much more Atwater Village has to offer. Many new upgrades have been completed. Final work is wrapping up. Property will soon be ready.