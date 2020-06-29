Rent Calculator
420 South SAN PEDRO Street
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:57 PM
1 of 6
420 South SAN PEDRO Street
420 S San Pedro St
No Longer Available
Location
420 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Downtown Los Angeles
Amenities
garage
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Loft style. City view. Little Tokyo Lofts is walking distance to Little Tokyo Historic District, fine dining, best caf~s and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 420 South SAN PEDRO Street have any available units?
420 South SAN PEDRO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 420 South SAN PEDRO Street have?
Some of 420 South SAN PEDRO Street's amenities include garage, pool, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 420 South SAN PEDRO Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 South SAN PEDRO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 South SAN PEDRO Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 South SAN PEDRO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 420 South SAN PEDRO Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 South SAN PEDRO Street offers parking.
Does 420 South SAN PEDRO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 South SAN PEDRO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 South SAN PEDRO Street have a pool?
Yes, 420 South SAN PEDRO Street has a pool.
Does 420 South SAN PEDRO Street have accessible units?
No, 420 South SAN PEDRO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 South SAN PEDRO Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 South SAN PEDRO Street does not have units with dishwashers.
