42 Brooks Ave. #1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Amazing Penthouse in the Heart Of Venice - Property Id: 169855



Beautiful custom penthouse unit in the heart of Venice, half a block to the beach! Floor to ceiling windows in living room and dining room allowing for lots of natural light. Large wood-burning fireplace in living room. Custom built in shelves. Hardwood floors throughout. Chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Heating & air conditioning in unit. Large master suite with private balcony, fireplace, custom built-in cabinets. Master bath features separate steam shower, jet soaking tub, dual sinks, marble finishes, and large walk-in closet. Elevator from garage to unit. Private roof top deck with great views! Great live and work space or can be rented as office space. 3 car tandem garage parking. Shared patio. Pets are subject to owner's approval.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169855

Property Id 169855



(RLNE5375126)