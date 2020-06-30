All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

42 Brooks Ave. #1

42 Brooks Ave · No Longer Available
Location

42 Brooks Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Amazing Penthouse in the Heart Of Venice - Property Id: 169855

Beautiful custom penthouse unit in the heart of Venice, half a block to the beach! Floor to ceiling windows in living room and dining room allowing for lots of natural light. Large wood-burning fireplace in living room. Custom built in shelves. Hardwood floors throughout. Chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Heating & air conditioning in unit. Large master suite with private balcony, fireplace, custom built-in cabinets. Master bath features separate steam shower, jet soaking tub, dual sinks, marble finishes, and large walk-in closet. Elevator from garage to unit. Private roof top deck with great views! Great live and work space or can be rented as office space. 3 car tandem garage parking. Shared patio. Pets are subject to owner's approval.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169855
Property Id 169855

(RLNE5375126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Brooks Ave. #1 have any available units?
42 Brooks Ave. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Brooks Ave. #1 have?
Some of 42 Brooks Ave. #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Brooks Ave. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
42 Brooks Ave. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Brooks Ave. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 42 Brooks Ave. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 42 Brooks Ave. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 42 Brooks Ave. #1 offers parking.
Does 42 Brooks Ave. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Brooks Ave. #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Brooks Ave. #1 have a pool?
No, 42 Brooks Ave. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 42 Brooks Ave. #1 have accessible units?
No, 42 Brooks Ave. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Brooks Ave. #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Brooks Ave. #1 has units with dishwashers.

