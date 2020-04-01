All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4177 KESTER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4177 KESTER Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

4177 KESTER Avenue

4177 Kester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4177 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Dream of leasing a luxurious private retreat that is centrally located to all the studios, shopping restaurants, easy access to airports, and Century City. Revel in the security of a gated, screened driveway and a massive backyard that is hedged. Huge grassy yard, lovely brick patios for ample entertaining space. The detached guest house with a kitchenette is perfect for esteemed guests, or running a creative studio (recording/editing/writing). Turn-key, stylish new designer-finishes and appliances. Whole house audio and security. Flexible floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4177 KESTER Avenue have any available units?
4177 KESTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4177 KESTER Avenue have?
Some of 4177 KESTER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4177 KESTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4177 KESTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4177 KESTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4177 KESTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4177 KESTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4177 KESTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 4177 KESTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4177 KESTER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4177 KESTER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4177 KESTER Avenue has a pool.
Does 4177 KESTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4177 KESTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4177 KESTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4177 KESTER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College