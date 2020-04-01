4177 KESTER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Dream of leasing a luxurious private retreat that is centrally located to all the studios, shopping restaurants, easy access to airports, and Century City. Revel in the security of a gated, screened driveway and a massive backyard that is hedged. Huge grassy yard, lovely brick patios for ample entertaining space. The detached guest house with a kitchenette is perfect for esteemed guests, or running a creative studio (recording/editing/writing). Turn-key, stylish new designer-finishes and appliances. Whole house audio and security. Flexible floor plan.