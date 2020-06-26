4173 FULTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Immaculate home South of the Boulevard - walking distance to Ventura Blvd. close to restaurants and shops. Completely updated and well maintained. Hardwood floors throughout - bedrooms have carpet. High-end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen, and laundry room with newer washer/dryer. Updated and remodeled bathrooms. Gorgeous backyard with a large pool. A gate separates the yard from the pool. Gardner and pool maintenance paid by owner. House will be ready for move-in July 15th or sooner.