All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4173 FULTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4173 FULTON Avenue
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM

4173 FULTON Avenue

4173 Fulton Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4173 Fulton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Immaculate home South of the Boulevard - walking distance to Ventura Blvd. close to restaurants and shops. Completely updated and well maintained. Hardwood floors throughout - bedrooms have carpet. High-end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen, and laundry room with newer washer/dryer. Updated and remodeled bathrooms. Gorgeous backyard with a large pool. A gate separates the yard from the pool. Gardner and pool maintenance paid by owner. House will be ready for move-in July 15th or sooner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4173 FULTON Avenue have any available units?
4173 FULTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4173 FULTON Avenue have?
Some of 4173 FULTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4173 FULTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4173 FULTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4173 FULTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4173 FULTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4173 FULTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4173 FULTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 4173 FULTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4173 FULTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4173 FULTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4173 FULTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 4173 FULTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4173 FULTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4173 FULTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4173 FULTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College