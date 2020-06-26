4173 FULTON Avenue

Amenities
Immaculate home South of the Boulevard - walking distance to Ventura Blvd. close to restaurants and shops. Completely updated and well maintained. Hardwood floors throughout - bedrooms have carpet. High-end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen, and laundry room with newer washer/dryer. Updated and remodeled bathrooms. Gorgeous backyard with a large pool. A gate separates the yard from the pool. Gardner and pool maintenance paid by owner. House will be ready for move-in July 15th or sooner.