4165 Elm View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

This opulent estate is set on over 1.25 acres, behind its own private gate within an exclusive 4 estate gated community. Perched high above El Caballero County Club, property offers endless views of the city lights and golf course. Nearly 5,500 sq ft of luxuriously appointed living space welcomes you as you pass through the double wrought iron and glass doors into the grand foyer. Entertain guests in the 2-story, formal living room with fireplace or host parties in the spacious dining room. The chef’s kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast area and center island and is ideally located to take full advantage of the yard while offering access to the large family room and bar. Maid’s quarters and an office round off the first floor. The master bedroom retreat rivals the most luxurious resorts in style, size and view and is accentuated by a large patio overlooking the manicured grounds and the entire SF Valley while the master bathroom features spa like amenities. Three other upstairs bedrooms are all generously sized. The resort-like backyard offers multiple sitting areas, lush landscaping, an oversized covered patio, built-in BBQ, outdoor fireplace with a pizza oven and a lagoon shaped pool with spa. Home has been upgraded and a full home automation system which controls home audio, lighting and climate systems in addition to the full security surveillance.