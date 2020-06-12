All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4165 Elm View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4165 Elm View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4165 Elm View Drive

4165 N Elm View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4165 N Elm View Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This opulent estate is set on over 1.25 acres, behind its own private gate within an exclusive 4 estate gated community. Perched high above El Caballero County Club, property offers endless views of the city lights and golf course. Nearly 5,500 sq ft of luxuriously appointed living space welcomes you as you pass through the double wrought iron and glass doors into the grand foyer. Entertain guests in the 2-story, formal living room with fireplace or host parties in the spacious dining room. The chef’s kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast area and center island and is ideally located to take full advantage of the yard while offering access to the large family room and bar. Maid’s quarters and an office round off the first floor. The master bedroom retreat rivals the most luxurious resorts in style, size and view and is accentuated by a large patio overlooking the manicured grounds and the entire SF Valley while the master bathroom features spa like amenities. Three other upstairs bedrooms are all generously sized. The resort-like backyard offers multiple sitting areas, lush landscaping, an oversized covered patio, built-in BBQ, outdoor fireplace with a pizza oven and a lagoon shaped pool with spa. Home has been upgraded and a full home automation system which controls home audio, lighting and climate systems in addition to the full security surveillance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4165 Elm View Drive have any available units?
4165 Elm View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4165 Elm View Drive have?
Some of 4165 Elm View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4165 Elm View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4165 Elm View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4165 Elm View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4165 Elm View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4165 Elm View Drive offer parking?
No, 4165 Elm View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4165 Elm View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4165 Elm View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4165 Elm View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4165 Elm View Drive has a pool.
Does 4165 Elm View Drive have accessible units?
No, 4165 Elm View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4165 Elm View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4165 Elm View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College