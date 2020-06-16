4161 Tivoli Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

This charming 2 Bed & den 2.5 bath.Traditional Home updated with contemporary accents! Built in 1946. Laminate bamboo floors, Recessed lighting , Updated kitchen with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances. Included stove, dishwasher & microwave. Indoor laundry room. The kitchen opens up with French doors leading to the den & Outdoor patio with private backyard,Central heating. Home is gated with 2 car garage plus room to park in the driveway and on the street. Large family room with a fireplace, bright with many skylights. home is located on a quiet residential street within walking distance to popular upscale restaurants & shops including Marina Marketplace,Theaters, Barnes and Noble, CVS, Coffee Bean. Close to Santa Monica & LAX Airport and 4 miles to Venice Boardwalk and beach! Beautiful fruit trees borders one side of the house.

must have credit over 680,no co signers THIS HOME IS NOT POSTED ON CRAIG'S LIST.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS Email me to set up appointment