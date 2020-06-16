All apartments in Los Angeles
4161 Tivoli Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

4161 Tivoli Avenue

4161 Tivoli Avenue · (310) 613-9363
Location

4161 Tivoli Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,400

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
This charming 2 Bed & den 2.5 bath.Traditional Home updated with contemporary accents! Built in 1946. Laminate bamboo floors, Recessed lighting , Updated kitchen with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances. Included stove, dishwasher & microwave. Indoor laundry room. The kitchen opens up with French doors leading to the den & Outdoor patio with private backyard,Central heating. Home is gated with 2 car garage plus room to park in the driveway and on the street. Large family room with a fireplace, bright with many skylights. home is located on a quiet residential street within walking distance to popular upscale restaurants & shops including Marina Marketplace,Theaters, Barnes and Noble, CVS, Coffee Bean. Close to Santa Monica & LAX Airport and 4 miles to Venice Boardwalk and beach! Beautiful fruit trees borders one side of the house.
 must have credit over 680,no co signers THIS HOME IS NOT POSTED ON CRAIG'S LIST.
 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS  Email me  to set up appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4161 Tivoli Avenue have any available units?
4161 Tivoli Avenue has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4161 Tivoli Avenue have?
Some of 4161 Tivoli Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4161 Tivoli Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4161 Tivoli Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4161 Tivoli Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4161 Tivoli Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4161 Tivoli Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4161 Tivoli Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4161 Tivoli Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4161 Tivoli Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4161 Tivoli Avenue have a pool?
No, 4161 Tivoli Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4161 Tivoli Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4161 Tivoli Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4161 Tivoli Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4161 Tivoli Avenue has units with dishwashers.
