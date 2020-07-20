4154 Sutro Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Spanish style home in Leimert Park with beautiful landscaping, backyard, and detached garage. - Very charming redone one level Spanish style home in the heart of Leimert Park. Fresh paint throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, kitchen, and hallways. Tile floors in bathrooms and laundry room. New laminate flooring in both bedrooms. There is also a fireplace in living room and lots of storage throughout the home. Master Bedroom comes with a spacious walk-in closet and french doors leading to backyard. Kitchen comes with quartz counter-tops, stainless steel dishwasher, gas range (stove/oven) and (not warranted) refrigerator. Modern stack-able washer and dryer provided in separate laundry area by kitchen. Redone backyard has drought resistant landscaping and large trees that provide plenty of shade. Home comes with a detached two-car garage as well as a long driveway for parking. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. Gardening services provided. House is located in great Leimert Park location, within close proximity to the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall.



