Los Angeles, CA
4154 Sutro Ave
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

4154 Sutro Ave

4154 Sutro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4154 Sutro Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Spanish style home in Leimert Park with beautiful landscaping, backyard, and detached garage. - Very charming redone one level Spanish style home in the heart of Leimert Park. Fresh paint throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, kitchen, and hallways. Tile floors in bathrooms and laundry room. New laminate flooring in both bedrooms. There is also a fireplace in living room and lots of storage throughout the home. Master Bedroom comes with a spacious walk-in closet and french doors leading to backyard. Kitchen comes with quartz counter-tops, stainless steel dishwasher, gas range (stove/oven) and (not warranted) refrigerator. Modern stack-able washer and dryer provided in separate laundry area by kitchen. Redone backyard has drought resistant landscaping and large trees that provide plenty of shade. Home comes with a detached two-car garage as well as a long driveway for parking. Will consider a pet with additional deposit. Gardening services provided. House is located in great Leimert Park location, within close proximity to the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall.

******************************************************************************
Management does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID Number: 01521497

(RLNE4796450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4154 Sutro Ave have any available units?
4154 Sutro Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4154 Sutro Ave have?
Some of 4154 Sutro Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4154 Sutro Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4154 Sutro Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4154 Sutro Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4154 Sutro Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4154 Sutro Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4154 Sutro Ave offers parking.
Does 4154 Sutro Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4154 Sutro Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4154 Sutro Ave have a pool?
No, 4154 Sutro Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4154 Sutro Ave have accessible units?
No, 4154 Sutro Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4154 Sutro Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4154 Sutro Ave has units with dishwashers.
