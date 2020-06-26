All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:21 AM

4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue

4154 Mary Ellen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4154 Mary Ellen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
In the coveted Longridge Estates area South of the Boulevard in Studio City! From the moment you walk up the path and thru the beautiful garden you will fall in love. This delightful home features 3 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths, an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and grand living room overlooking the lush front yard. The expansive third bedroom with wood paneling, cathedral ceiling and beautiful windows can be a convertible den or family room. The ambiance is enhanced by a spacious backyard, with mature landscaping, including a zen garden and lemon tree, that is sure to delight.There's also a serene patio overlooking the yard making it a great place for outdoor gathering enjoyment. Gracious living is exemplified by rich hardwood floors, crown molding, central ac/heat and in home laundry room. This tasteful property on a pretty tree lined street awaits with open arms! Close to all Studio City offers -- fabulous shopping, dining, recreational areas, easy access to the West side and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue have any available units?
4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue have?
Some of 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College