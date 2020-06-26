4154 MARY ELLEN Avenue

Amenities

In the coveted Longridge Estates area South of the Boulevard in Studio City! From the moment you walk up the path and thru the beautiful garden you will fall in love. This delightful home features 3 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths, an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and grand living room overlooking the lush front yard. The expansive third bedroom with wood paneling, cathedral ceiling and beautiful windows can be a convertible den or family room. The ambiance is enhanced by a spacious backyard, with mature landscaping, including a zen garden and lemon tree, that is sure to delight.There's also a serene patio overlooking the yard making it a great place for outdoor gathering enjoyment. Gracious living is exemplified by rich hardwood floors, crown molding, central ac/heat and in home laundry room. This tasteful property on a pretty tree lined street awaits with open arms! Close to all Studio City offers -- fabulous shopping, dining, recreational areas, easy access to the West side and freeways.