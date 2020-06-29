All apartments in Los Angeles
4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue

4154 Laurelgrove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4154 Laurelgrove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Presenting a charming 1940's California Traditional Home in Footbridge Square; one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Studio City in the award winning Carpenter Charter School District. This warm home welcomes you with beautiful curb appeal. Inside, the floor plan flows with ease w/ newly refinished wood floors throughout the residence. Dining and living rooms are light filled and glide gracefully to the open remodeled kitchen. Perfect for movie parties, the family room features a custom entertainment center. French glass doors lead to a pergola & outdoor patio overlooking the backyard w/an amazing pool, perfect for BBQ's & outdoor entertaining. Amenities include a newer kitchen with newer appliances, detached Studio/Office or music rehearsal room w/an extra storage room. 3 bedrooms with 2 baths round out the comfortable accommodations. Located just a 1 block stroll from famous Ventura Blvd and major shopping and some excellent dining experiences!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue have any available units?
4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue have?
Some of 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
