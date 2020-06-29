4154 LAURELGROVE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Presenting a charming 1940's California Traditional Home in Footbridge Square; one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Studio City in the award winning Carpenter Charter School District. This warm home welcomes you with beautiful curb appeal. Inside, the floor plan flows with ease w/ newly refinished wood floors throughout the residence. Dining and living rooms are light filled and glide gracefully to the open remodeled kitchen. Perfect for movie parties, the family room features a custom entertainment center. French glass doors lead to a pergola & outdoor patio overlooking the backyard w/an amazing pool, perfect for BBQ's & outdoor entertaining. Amenities include a newer kitchen with newer appliances, detached Studio/Office or music rehearsal room w/an extra storage room. 3 bedrooms with 2 baths round out the comfortable accommodations. Located just a 1 block stroll from famous Ventura Blvd and major shopping and some excellent dining experiences!