415 South Alexandria Avenue
Last updated November 29 2019 at 10:27 AM

415 South Alexandria Avenue

415 South Alexandria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

415 South Alexandria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pool
some paid utils
microwave
oven
You'll love our Koreatown location.
415 Alexandria Ave. is within easy reach of everything K-Town has to offer including more than 120 restaurants, shops, clubs, entertainment venues, and more. This culturally rich neighborhood is a walker's paradise and living here puts you in the heart of it all. What's even better is that living in Koreatown provides you direct access to Downtown Los Angeles via ample public transportation.

CFE

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 South Alexandria Avenue have any available units?
415 South Alexandria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 South Alexandria Avenue have?
Some of 415 South Alexandria Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 South Alexandria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 South Alexandria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 South Alexandria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 415 South Alexandria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 415 South Alexandria Avenue offer parking?
No, 415 South Alexandria Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 415 South Alexandria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 South Alexandria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 South Alexandria Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 415 South Alexandria Avenue has a pool.
Does 415 South Alexandria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 South Alexandria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 South Alexandria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 South Alexandria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

